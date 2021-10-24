ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy: minister

Reuters 24 Oct 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has the capabilities to produce and integrate new forms of energy into the kingdom’s economy and exports.

The kingdom doesn’t see any contradiction between investing in energy and caring for the climate, he told Asharq TV. “We seek to develop technologies that enable the consumption of oil and gas in environmentally friendly manner,” Prince Abdulaziz said in the TV interview. “We strive to make Saudi Arabia a reliable source of all forms of energy,” he added. Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the world’s top oil exporter aimed to reach ‘net zero’ emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States.

Saudi Arabia energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

