PM discusses Punjab situation with governor, CM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan in meetings with governor, chief minister, provincial ministers, here on Friday directed the Punjab government to take all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segments of society.

During these meetings, administrative, developmental and other issues also came under discussion. The PM said that he was aware of the effects of price hike and a programme of targeted subsidy would be started soon for the poor section of society, sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised him about administrative and development issues of the province.

The PM was also briefed about measures to maintain law and order situation and inflation issues in the province.

The CM also informed the premier about steps taken to maintain law and order. In a tweet, the CM said that the Punjab government has formed a committee comprising provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin for talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government is fully aware of the hardships of common man due to price hike and inflation, and the government is ensuring more relief for common man by taking sustainable measures. He added that price control committees have been made functional on district and tehsil basis.

The PM said on the occasion that the government is taking measures for rule of law and indiscriminate action is being taken against hoarders and profiteers. Imran also directed to complete all ongoing development projects in stipulated period of time and ensure high quality of all public welfare development projects.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also met the PM at Chief Minister’s House and discussed administrative and political issues and universities’ reforms.

The governor gave a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding his visit to Europe where he held meetings with the vice presidents of the European Parliament as well as members of the European Parliament regarding the extension of GSP Plus status.

The premier appreciated the efforts being made by governor Punjab for the extension of GSP Plus status. The governor apprised the PM that after successful meetings with members of the European Parliament, he was confident that the decision to extend GSP Plus status will be in favour of Pakistan and added that the European Parliamentarians have commended Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and have assured their full support in GSP plus extension for Pakistan.

On the request of governor, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval to make the sub-campus of Agricultural University Faisalabad a university.

During the meeting, the premier said that provision of basic amenities including health and education is the top priority of the government for which federal and Punjab governments are utilizing all resources. All measures are also being taken to curb inflation, he added.

Punjab Minister for Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari during his meeting with the PM briefed him on various welfare projects.

In his meeting with the Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan, the premier directed to increase the green cover in the province by planting new trees and protecting the existing ones.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also called on PM Imran Khan and briefed him about the Covid-19 vaccination drive and the preventive measures against dengue.

The steps taken by the government to improve Punjab healthcare system and the progress regarding launch of health cards were discussed in the meeting. The premier directed to accelerate the pace of work on Mother and Child hospitals in Mianwali and Attock and other mental health initiatives.

