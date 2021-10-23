SPI up 1.38pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended October 21, 2021 recorded an increase of 1.38 percent due to increase in prices of tomatoes (41.63 percent), diesel (10.06 percent), petrol (8.19 percent), LPG (7.11 percent), mustard oil (2.23 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.91 percent), bread plain (1.84 percent), potatoes (1.57 percent), and cooking oil 5-liter (1.50 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 14.48 percent, LPG (75.02 percent), electricity for Q1 (61.11 percent), mustard oil (46.49 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (44.25 percent), cooking oil 5-liter (40.78 percent), chilies powdered (33.43 percent), petrol (32.22 percent), while major decrease was observed in the prices of moong (32.05 percent), tomatoes (30.44 percent), onions (28.30 percent), potatoes (21.87 percent), and maash (1.59 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 159.26 percent during the week ended October 14, 2021 to 161.46 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.96 percent, 1.07 percent, 1.11 percent, 1.23 percent, and 1.58 percent respectively.

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86 percent) items increased, seven (13.73 percent) items decreased, and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (41.63 percent), hi-speed diesel per litre(10.06 percent), petrol super per litre(8.19 percent), LPG (7.11 percent), mustard oil (2.23 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.91 percent), bread plain (1.84 percent), garlic (1.82 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (1.72 percent), potatoes (1.57 percent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5 litres tin each (1.5 percent), bananas (1.4 percent), georgette (1.32 percent), eggs (1.31 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.25 percent), cooked beef (0.9 percent), tea prepared (0.89 percent), beef with bone (0.54 percent), firewood whole (0.53 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190gm packet each (0.49 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy 115gm each (0.45 percent), sugar (0.42 percent), milk fresh (0.41 percent), curd (0.34 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.14 percent), maash (0.12 percent), rice basmati broken (0.11 percent), mutton (0.08 percent),and powdered milk Nido 390gm polybag each (0.01 percent).

The commodities which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review include chicken (2.45 percent), moong (1.09 percent), gur (0.96 percent), onions (0.78 percent), masoor (0.37 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.18 percent), and gram (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which prices remained unchanged during the period included salt powdered, chilies powder, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam 1mtr, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for Q1 per unit, gas charges, energy saver, match box, and telephone call charges.

