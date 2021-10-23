PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia Saturday (Oct 23) – from 23-25 October 2021 – to hold talks with Saudi leadership on issues of mutual interest with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations as well as creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the prime minister would visit the Kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the launching ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit,” being held in Riyadh.

The prime minister will also be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet. According to media reports, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, who was in Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has left for Saudi Arabia to join Prime Minister Khan’s delegation for talks with the Saudi authorities.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly last month, Tarin said that an agreement to get oil from the Kingdom on deferred payment has been finalised.

He said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took over in 2018, Saudi Arabia gave a big package that included deferred oil payment facility.

“And now again Saudi Arabia is thinking about a new facility for us as oil prices are increasing. We’ve requested them that we have the burden of oil prices, so an agreement for oil on deferred payment has been finalised,” he added.

At the MGI Summit, the Foreign Office statement further added that the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change.

