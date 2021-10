Body formed to deal with dengue, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was apprised on Friday that a supervisory committee was constituted under the Health Ministry to control dengue and its treatment.

The committee headed by Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain could not continue the proceeding of the committee due to lack of quorum. In an informal chat with the committee members, Executive Director PIMS, Professor Dr Ijaz Qadeer stated that in the last 48 hours, 500 dengue patients visited the hospital for treatment.

