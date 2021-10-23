ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP determined to restore Karachi's true identity, says Murtaza

Recorder Report 23 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the PPP believes in serving the people without any discrimination. "This city belongs to all of us, its service is our duty and we will prove it by our work. The focus is on parks and development works. The dilapidated Arfa Family Park has been renovated and reopened to the public. Work is underway in every district of Karachi," the administrator said on the inauguration of Arfa Family Park in Gulberg and later on a visit to different areas of Central District.

He said road problems are also going to be solved soon, adding that garbage points in the city will be turned into green belts. Murtaza said Karachi has to be brought back to its original condition. "PPP is determined to restore Karachi's identity," he added.

DC Central District Taha Saleem, administrator DMC Central Muhammad Ali Zaidi and other officers were also present on the occasion. The administrator Karachi said a few weeks before today, when he visited district Central, he saw the land which was barren and the doors of this park were closed for the citizens.

"At the same time, I instructed the DMC Central authorities to open the gates of the park to the public," he said. Swings for children and canteen facilities have also been provided to the public at Arfa Family Park. "People who used to talk about powers and resources, see that the powers are the same, the resources are the same, only the face and intention have been changed and today it is clear that the administration is interested in solving the problems," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the park was inaugurated a few days ago in Nazimabad No 1 and another park is going to be given to the people of Central District next week. "When Wasim Akhtar himself was the mayor, he used to say something else, now he is saying something else. Shall I tell who was given the contract for maintenance of fire brigade," the Administrator asked.

He said Pak-India matches will also be shown at different places of the city as big screens are being set up for families. The big screens will be installed at Educational Garden and Bi Amma Park in District Central, Hill Park and Safari Park in East and Beach View Park in South District.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited various areas of Central District and inspected the sanitation works at Yasinabad, Gulshan-e-Shamim, Lyari Naddi and various places where solid waste is being removed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab Karachi PPP Arfa Family Park

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP determined to restore Karachi's true identity, says Murtaza

Goods of Afghan, Iran origins: FBR to set up ‘LVC’ for value determination

Bait ul Maal: PM for extending maximum relief to down-trodden

Charter licence class-II: AirSial granted approval

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: FBR awaiting MoF’s nod to send draft Ord to Law Division

Govt decides to inject Rs111bn into power transmission system

Phase-III Thar coal mining expansion project approved

SBP releases PSR: PRISM records 60pc growth in FY21

SPI up 1.38pc WoW

PM discusses Punjab situation with governor, CM

Read more stories