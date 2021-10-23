PPP determined to restore Karachi's true identity, says Murtaza

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the PPP believes in serving the people without any discrimination. "This city belongs to all of us, its service is our duty and we will prove it by our work. The focus is on parks and development works. The dilapidated Arfa Family Park has been renovated and reopened to the public. Work is underway in every district of Karachi," the administrator said on the inauguration of Arfa Family Park in Gulberg and later on a visit to different areas of Central District.

He said road problems are also going to be solved soon, adding that garbage points in the city will be turned into green belts. Murtaza said Karachi has to be brought back to its original condition. "PPP is determined to restore Karachi's identity," he added.

DC Central District Taha Saleem, administrator DMC Central Muhammad Ali Zaidi and other officers were also present on the occasion. The administrator Karachi said a few weeks before today, when he visited district Central, he saw the land which was barren and the doors of this park were closed for the citizens.

"At the same time, I instructed the DMC Central authorities to open the gates of the park to the public," he said. Swings for children and canteen facilities have also been provided to the public at Arfa Family Park. "People who used to talk about powers and resources, see that the powers are the same, the resources are the same, only the face and intention have been changed and today it is clear that the administration is interested in solving the problems," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the park was inaugurated a few days ago in Nazimabad No 1 and another park is going to be given to the people of Central District next week. "When Wasim Akhtar himself was the mayor, he used to say something else, now he is saying something else. Shall I tell who was given the contract for maintenance of fire brigade," the Administrator asked.

He said Pak-India matches will also be shown at different places of the city as big screens are being set up for families. The big screens will be installed at Educational Garden and Bi Amma Park in District Central, Hill Park and Safari Park in East and Beach View Park in South District.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited various areas of Central District and inspected the sanitation works at Yasinabad, Gulshan-e-Shamim, Lyari Naddi and various places where solid waste is being removed.

