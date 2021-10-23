KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,445 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,559 tonnes of import cargo and 11,886 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday. The total import cargo of 96,559 comprised of 14,902 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,949 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,116 tonnes of DAP, 15,542 tonnes of Wheat and 38,050 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 11,886 tonnes comprised of 481 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 7,743 tonnes of Bulk Cement, 1,162 tonnes of Clinkers & 2, 300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. Approximately, 1010 containers comprising of 968 containers import and 42 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 286 of 20's and 341 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 00 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 04 of 20's and 19 of 40's loaded containers while 00 of 20's and 00 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships namely, Apl California, Chemroad Sirius, Cnc Bull, Optimax I, Ceylon Princess and Torm Signe have berth at Karachi Port. Nearly 05 ships namely, Prionas, GFS Ruby, Alkaios, Apl California and Sea Harmony have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 09 cargos namely, SSL Brahmaputra, Clemens Schulte, STI Elysees, Kyota Express, MSC Patnaree 111, Thorswind, Northern Dexterity, Union Victory and Kumano were expected to arrive.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Aristidis, Maersk Nile, African Spoon Bill and Al-Berta are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 133,523 tonnes, comprising 105,169 tonnes imports cargo and 28,354 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,950 Containers (800 TEUs Imports and 1,150 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 18 ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Elikon, Mega-1 and Al-Fraiha carrying 53,934 tonnes of Wheat, 27,339 tonnes Palm oil and 58,771 tonnes LNG are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday, 22nd October, while two more ships, Teera Bhum and IVS Naruo carrying Containers and Cola are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 23rd October-2021.

