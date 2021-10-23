Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 22, 2021). ==================================== BR...
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,733.01
High: 4,779.69
Low: 4,664.66
Net Change: (-) 32.46
Volume ('000): 269,784
Value ('000): 9,366,864
Makt Cap 1,075,578,848,905
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,876.80
NET CH. (+) 43.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,170.23
NET CH. (-) 3.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,462.83
NET CH. (-) 39.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,888.88
NET CH. (-) 62.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,164.46
NET CH. (-) 71.25
------------------------------------
As on: 22-October-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
