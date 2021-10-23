KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,733.01 High: 4,779.69 Low: 4,664.66 Net Change: (-) 32.46 Volume ('000): 269,784 Value ('000): 9,366,864 Makt Cap 1,075,578,848,905 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,876.80 NET CH. (+) 43.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,170.23 NET CH. (-) 3.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,462.83 NET CH. (-) 39.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,888.88 NET CH. (-) 62.61 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,164.46 NET CH. (-) 71.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-October-2021 ====================================

