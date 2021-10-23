Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
JS Global Capital 30.09.2021 - 400.466 13.72 - -
Limited Nine Month
Maple Leaf Cement 30.09.2021 - 562.610 0.51 - -
Factory Limited 1stQuarter
(Unconsolidated)
Maple Leaf Cement 30.09.2021 - 838.887 0.76 - -
Factory Limited 1stQuarter
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Oilfields 30.09.2021 - 5,257.629 18.52 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Pakistan Oilfields 30.09.2021 - 4,731.813 16.65 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Attock Cement Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 270.952 1.97 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Attock Cement Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 373.320 2.42 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Attock Refinery 30.09.2021 - 464.266 4.36 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Attock Refinery 30.09.2021 - 144.817 1.36 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Highnoon Laboratories 30.09.2021 - 1,227.131 32.23 - -
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Highnoon Laboratories 30.09.2021 - 1,268.843 33.32 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Murree Brewery 30.09.2021 50% (i) 437.053 15.80 - 03.11.2021
Company Limited 1stQuarter To
05.11.2021
Hum Network 30.06.2021 Nil 1,014.396 1.07 23.11.2021 16.11.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 03.00.P.M. To
23.11.2021
Hum Network 30.06.2021 - 961.192 1.05 - -
Ltd (Consolidated) YearEnd
Next Capital Limited 30.09.2021 - (25.266) (0.56) - -
1stQuarter
Babri Cotton 30.09.2021 - (24.512) (6.71) - -
Mills Limited 1stQuarter
Janana De Malucho 30.09.2021 - 72.819 15.22 - -
Textile Mills Limited 1stQuarter
Pakistan Tobacco 30.09.2021 260% (iii) 14.202.091 55.59 - 05.11.2021
Company Limited Nine Month To 09.11.2021
Fauji Foods Ltd 30.09.2021 - (1,190.772) (1.48) - -
Nine Month
Nishat Power Limited 30.09.2021 - 915.047 2.584 - -
(Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Nishat Power Limited 30.09.2021 - 915.065 2.584 - -
(Consolidated) 1stQuarter
JS Investments Ltd 30.09.2021 - (248.923) (4.03) - -
Nine Month
Engro Corporation 30.09.2021 50% (iii) 16,014.899 27.80 05.11.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month To
07.11.2021
Engro Corporation 30.09.2021 - 40,504.950 40.22 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Bestway Cement Ltd 30.09.2021 40% (i) 2,990.420 5.02 05.11.2021
1stQuarter To
08.11.2021
Popular Islamic 30.09.2021 - 1.602 0.14 - -
Modaraba 1stQuarter
Kohinoor Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 995.285 3.33 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Kohinoor Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 312.702 0.56 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
==============================================================================================================
