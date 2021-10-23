ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
JS Global Capital            30.09.2021       -            400.466        13.72         -                     -
Limited                      Nine Month
Maple Leaf Cement            30.09.2021       -            562.610        0.51          -                     -
Factory Limited              1stQuarter
(Unconsolidated)
Maple Leaf Cement            30.09.2021       -            838.887        0.76          -                     -
Factory Limited              1stQuarter
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Oilfields           30.09.2021       -            5,257.629      18.52         -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)     1stQuarter
Pakistan Oilfields           30.09.2021       -            4,731.813      16.65         -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       1stQuarter
Attock Cement Pakistan       30.09.2021       -            270.952        1.97          -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)     1stQuarter
Attock Cement Pakistan       30.09.2021       -            373.320        2.42          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       1stQuarter
Attock Refinery              30.09.2021       -            464.266        4.36          -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)     1stQuarter
Attock Refinery              30.09.2021       -            144.817        1.36          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       1stQuarter
Highnoon Laboratories        30.09.2021       -            1,227.131      32.23         -                     -
Ltd (Unconsolidated)         Nine Month
Highnoon Laboratories        30.09.2021       -            1,268.843      33.32         -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       Nine Month
Murree Brewery               30.09.2021       50% (i)      437.053        15.80         -            03.11.2021
Company Limited              1stQuarter                                                                      To
                                                                                                     05.11.2021
Hum Network                  30.06.2021       Nil          1,014.396      1.07          23.11.2021   16.11.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated)         YearEnd                                                    03.00.P.M.           To
                                                                                                     23.11.2021
Hum Network                  30.06.2021       -            961.192        1.05          -                     -
Ltd (Consolidated)           YearEnd
Next Capital Limited         30.09.2021       -            (25.266)       (0.56)        -                     -
                             1stQuarter
Babri Cotton                 30.09.2021       -            (24.512)       (6.71)        -                     -
Mills Limited                1stQuarter
Janana De Malucho            30.09.2021       -            72.819         15.22         -                     -
Textile Mills Limited        1stQuarter
Pakistan Tobacco             30.09.2021       260% (iii)   14.202.091     55.59         -            05.11.2021
Company Limited              Nine Month                                                           To 09.11.2021
Fauji Foods Ltd              30.09.2021       -            (1,190.772)    (1.48)        -                     -
                             Nine Month
Nishat Power Limited         30.09.2021       -            915.047        2.584         -                     -
(Unconsolidated)             1stQuarter
Nishat Power Limited         30.09.2021       -            915.065        2.584         -                     -
(Consolidated)               1stQuarter
JS Investments Ltd           30.09.2021       -            (248.923)      (4.03)        -                     -
                             Nine Month
Engro Corporation            30.09.2021       50% (iii)    16,014.899     27.80                      05.11.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Nine Month                                                                      To
                                                                                                     07.11.2021
Engro Corporation            30.09.2021       -            40,504.950     40.22         -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       Nine Month
Bestway Cement Ltd           30.09.2021       40% (i)      2,990.420      5.02                       05.11.2021
                             1stQuarter                                                                      To
                                                                                                     08.11.2021
Popular Islamic              30.09.2021       -            1.602          0.14          -                     -
Modaraba                     1stQuarter
Kohinoor Textile Mills       30.09.2021       -            995.285        3.33          -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)     1stQuarter
Kohinoor Textile Mills       30.09.2021       -            312.702        0.56          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)       1stQuarter
==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

