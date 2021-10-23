KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== JS Global Capital 30.09.2021 - 400.466 13.72 - - Limited Nine Month Maple Leaf Cement 30.09.2021 - 562.610 0.51 - - Factory Limited 1stQuarter (Unconsolidated) Maple Leaf Cement 30.09.2021 - 838.887 0.76 - - Factory Limited 1stQuarter (Consolidated) Pakistan Oilfields 30.09.2021 - 5,257.629 18.52 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Pakistan Oilfields 30.09.2021 - 4,731.813 16.65 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Attock Cement Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 270.952 1.97 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Attock Cement Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 373.320 2.42 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Attock Refinery 30.09.2021 - 464.266 4.36 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Attock Refinery 30.09.2021 - 144.817 1.36 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Highnoon Laboratories 30.09.2021 - 1,227.131 32.23 - - Ltd (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Highnoon Laboratories 30.09.2021 - 1,268.843 33.32 - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Murree Brewery 30.09.2021 50% (i) 437.053 15.80 - 03.11.2021 Company Limited 1stQuarter To 05.11.2021 Hum Network 30.06.2021 Nil 1,014.396 1.07 23.11.2021 16.11.2021 Ltd (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 03.00.P.M. To 23.11.2021 Hum Network 30.06.2021 - 961.192 1.05 - - Ltd (Consolidated) YearEnd Next Capital Limited 30.09.2021 - (25.266) (0.56) - - 1stQuarter Babri Cotton 30.09.2021 - (24.512) (6.71) - - Mills Limited 1stQuarter Janana De Malucho 30.09.2021 - 72.819 15.22 - - Textile Mills Limited 1stQuarter Pakistan Tobacco 30.09.2021 260% (iii) 14.202.091 55.59 - 05.11.2021 Company Limited Nine Month To 09.11.2021 Fauji Foods Ltd 30.09.2021 - (1,190.772) (1.48) - - Nine Month Nishat Power Limited 30.09.2021 - 915.047 2.584 - - (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Nishat Power Limited 30.09.2021 - 915.065 2.584 - - (Consolidated) 1stQuarter JS Investments Ltd 30.09.2021 - (248.923) (4.03) - - Nine Month Engro Corporation 30.09.2021 50% (iii) 16,014.899 27.80 05.11.2021 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month To 07.11.2021 Engro Corporation 30.09.2021 - 40,504.950 40.22 - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Bestway Cement Ltd 30.09.2021 40% (i) 2,990.420 5.02 05.11.2021 1stQuarter To 08.11.2021 Popular Islamic 30.09.2021 - 1.602 0.14 - - Modaraba 1stQuarter Kohinoor Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 995.285 3.33 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Kohinoor Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 312.702 0.56 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter ==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021