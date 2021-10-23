KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF OCT & NOV 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 21.10.2021 Thursday 25.10.2021 Monday 22.10.2021 Friday 26.10.2021 Tuesday 25.10.2021 Monday 27.10.2021 Wednesday 26.10.2021 Tuesday 28.10.2021 Thursday 27.10.2021 Wednesday 29.10.2021 Friday 28.10.2021 Thursday 01.11.2021 Monday 29.10.2021 Friday 02.11.2021 Tuesday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

