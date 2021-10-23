Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
23 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (October 22, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07275 0.07200 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07238 0.07313 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08925 0.08588 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09875 0.10100 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12388 0.12225 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.17025 0.15925 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.29650 0.27263 0.34238 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
