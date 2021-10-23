Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 22, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 173.70 174.20 DKK 26.70 26.80
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.00 46.50 NOK 20.49 20.59
UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.50 SEK 19.97 20.07
EURO 200.00 201.50 AUD $ 128.20 129.50
UK POUND 237.50 239.80 CAD $ 138.90 140.30
JAPANI YEN 1.49611 1.51611 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.40
CHF 186.90 187.90 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.