KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 22, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 173.70 174.20 DKK 26.70 26.80 SAUDIA RIYAL 46.00 46.50 NOK 20.49 20.59 UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.50 SEK 19.97 20.07 EURO 200.00 201.50 AUD $ 128.20 129.50 UK POUND 237.50 239.80 CAD $ 138.90 140.30 JAPANI YEN 1.49611 1.51611 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.40 CHF 186.90 187.90 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

