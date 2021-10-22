PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday at the invitation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to attend the launch ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit".

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the Cabinet, will accompany the PM.

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM's visit will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. "The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet," the FO said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s Clean and Green Pakistan and Prime Minister’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami."

Pakistan committed to enhancing mutual cooperation with Saudi Arabia: PM Imran Khan

The PM will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change, and will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

During his visit, the PM will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the FO said.

PM Imran will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries," the statement said.

"The relationship is marked by frequent high-level visits, close cooperation in all fields, and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, including at the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir."