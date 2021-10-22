ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Namibia eye World Cup second round after limiting Ireland to 125-8

AFP Updated 22 Oct 2021

SHARJAH: Namibia restricted Ireland to a modest 125-8 in their decisive T20 World Cup qualifier in Sharjah on Friday as the tournament's lowest-ranked team eyed a place in the Super 12 second round.

Ireland were well set at 71-2 at the midway point but the runs then dried up as Namibia's bowlers turned the screws.

Openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien gave Ireland, who won the toss and chose to bat, a flying start.

They put on 67 for the first wicket before Stirling fell to left-arm finger spinner Bernard Scholtz in the eighth over.

Stirling made 38 with five fours and his team's only six while O'Brien hit 25.

All-round Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s of T20 World Cup

Skipper Andy Balbirnie contributed 21 before he fell to seamer Jan Frylinck attempting to force the pace.

Only 54 runs came off the last 10 overs with Ireland's next seven batsmen all failing to reach double figures.

Frylinck finished with 3-21 with David Wiese, who played for South Africa at the 2016 World Cup, claiming a respectable 2-22.

'We are going to cause an upset': Namibia board CEO bullish for T20 World Cup

As well as securing the last place in the Super 12 stage, the winners will be guaranteed a spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

Both teams went into Friday's match with two points after wins over the Netherlands but they came up short against 2014 champions Sri Lanka who top Group A and have already made the next round.

Ireland have not reached the second round since 2012 while Namibia, ranked a lowly 19 in the world, are playing in the tournament for the first time.

Ireland Namibia ICC T20 World Cup

