Ireland bat against Namibia in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash

SHARJAH: Ireland won the toss and decided to bat in their do-or-die Twenty20 World Cup qualifier against Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stake is the last remaining place in the second round Super 12 stage as well as a guaranteed spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

Both teams have two points after wins over the Netherlands but they came up short against Sri Lanka who top Group A and have already made the next round.

Ireland lost by 70 runs to the 2014 champions while Namibia were routed by seven wickets after being dismissed for just 96.

Ireland have not reached the second round since 2012 while Namibia are playing in the tournament for the first time.

The Irish are unchanged from their loss to Sri Lanka while Namibia have recalled spinner Pikky Ya France in place of Stephan Baard.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)