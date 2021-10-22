ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -299.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -172.76 (-0.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ireland bat against Namibia in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash

AFP Updated 22 Oct 2021

SHARJAH: Ireland won the toss and decided to bat in their do-or-die Twenty20 World Cup qualifier against Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stake is the last remaining place in the second round Super 12 stage as well as a guaranteed spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

Both teams have two points after wins over the Netherlands but they came up short against Sri Lanka who top Group A and have already made the next round.

Ireland lost by 70 runs to the 2014 champions while Namibia were routed by seven wickets after being dismissed for just 96.

Ireland have not reached the second round since 2012 while Namibia are playing in the tournament for the first time.

All-round Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s of T20 World Cup

The Irish are unchanged from their loss to Sri Lanka while Namibia have recalled spinner Pikky Ya France in place of Stephan Baard.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Ireland Namibia ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Ireland bat against Namibia in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories