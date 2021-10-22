ANL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.91%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.21%)
FFBL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FNEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
GGL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.55%)
KAPCO 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.29%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.19%)
PACE 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.6%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
TELE 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.08%)
TRG 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.56 (-5.03%)
UNITY 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.14%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,712 Decreased By ▼ -51.56 (-1.08%)
BR30 20,159 Decreased By ▼ -512.17 (-2.48%)
KSE100 45,469 Decreased By ▼ -352.52 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,864 Decreased By ▼ -142.35 (-0.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling dips after retail sales miss forecasts

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

LONDON: The British pound dipped slightly on Friday after weaker-than-expected retail sales numbers but remained close to recent highs after recent survey data and policymaker comments underlined the threat of further inflationary pressure.

British sales volumes dropped by 0.2% in September, official figures showed on Friday, bucking economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%.

That miss coincided with more signs of rising inflation.

A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation will accelerate over the next 12 months, according to data that could further heighten anticipation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as soon as next month.

Some 48% of people surveyed this month by consumer research firm GfK expected prices to increase more rapidly over the next 12 months, up from 34% in September.

The BoE's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates would be a "live" one at its Nov. 4 meeting, the Financial Times reported.

Sterling has risen - although not markedly - as traders in recent weeks rushed to price in tighter monetary policy, including an initial 0.15 basis points hike next month.

Sterling stuck below 1-month high after inflation reading

Investors say that makes the pound vulnerable should the BoE disappoint expectations, or if rate increases slow economic momentum just as supply chain disruptions and rising COVID-19 infection rates rattle confidence.

By 0810 GMT, sterling was down 0.1% at $1.378, below a one-month high of $1.3834 reached on Tuesday.

Against the euro the pound traded 0.2% lower at 84.49 pence , still close to levels last seen in February 2020 before the pandemic sparked widespread selling of sterling.

"One argument is that (the BoE) waiting until December would provide time to assess the labour market following the end of the furlough scheme. Weak data like today's could also sway some to hold off," said MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny.

"We'll stick with November for now but the important point to make here is that the pricing in the market on BoE rate hike action going forward is still excessive and we believe incoming data will adjust lower those expectations, even if the BoE does go by 15bps on 4th November. That, in our view, leaves the pound vulnerable to a correction lower."

Sterling Pound

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling dips after retail sales miss forecasts

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories