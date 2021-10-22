Noor Mukadam case: Parents of prime suspect withdraw petition against indictment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a plea submitted by the parents of the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder, challenging the trial court's order to indict 12 accused in the case, it was reported on Friday.

The court's ruling comes after Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer – the key suspect in the murder case – withdrew his petition against the indictment submitted in the IHC.

Zahir Jaffer's parents had challenged the trial court's indictment in the IHC. The petition was filed days after a district and sessions court indicted 12 people, including Zahir Jaffer, the main accused, and his parents, Asmat Adamjee and Zakir Jaffer. They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The petitioners stated that the court could not frame the charges as per the desire of the investigation officer. They stated that the court "abused its authority".

They had requested the high court to declare the trial court order void as the lower court abused its authority and violated the law.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Of the accused, the six Therapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court in their personal capacity. The remaining suspects were brought to the court from Adiala jail.

The backdrop

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

Later, Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.