ANL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.6%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
BOP 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.99%)
FCCL 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.49%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GGL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
NETSOL 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-4.1%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PAEL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
POWER 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.46%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.28%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.96%)
TELE 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.73%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-5.15%)
UNITY 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.94%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,717 Decreased By ▼ -46.43 (-0.97%)
BR30 20,190 Decreased By ▼ -481.08 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,489 Decreased By ▼ -332.07 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,860 Decreased By ▼ -146.4 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian stocks end flat as gains in healthcare temper losses in resources

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

Australian shares held steady after a volatile trading session on Friday, as heavy losses in mining and energy sectors were partially offset by gains in healthcare stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1 point to close at 7415.5, after gaining 0.02% on Thursday. The benchmark has gained in four out of five trading sessions and is up 0.73% this week.

"We're probably going to be seeing more of this up-and-down next week as well", said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcus Today, citing tailwinds from U.S. reporting season and macro-economic factors.

Miners ended the session 1.48% lower, as the country's big miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell between 0.7% and 2.2%.

The losses were a result of plunging iron ore prices and uncertainty related to possible bond defaults from China Evergrande Group.

Energy stocks also fell 2.08%, their worst dip in a month, as oil prices dropped overnight, and heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

"We're looking at individual stocks more than indexes, and what's happening with AGMs and earnings updates at the moment," Jennings said.

Export-reliant healthcare stocks lifted the benchmark slightly, as the sector index moved up 0.59% on the back of a strong U.S. dollar.

Top index gainers Healius and Ramsay Health were up 4% and 2.6% respectively. Four out of ten top gainers on the benchmark were healthcare stocks.

Gains in miners, banks lift Australian shares

Rail operator Aurizon dropped 6.2% in its biggest intraday plunge in over a year after announcing an A$2.35 billion ($1.75 billion) deal to acquire One Rail Australia (ORA) from Macquarie's funds.

Lynas Rare Earths, the world's largest rare earths producer outside China, was the top loser on the benchmark after it said its first-quarter revenue fell 35% sequentially, driving the stock 8.1% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed early gains to close 0.249% down at 13,093.24. The index has added 0.62% this week.

S&P/ASX 200 index Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian stocks end flat as gains in healthcare temper losses in resources

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Oil prices drop; Brent on track for first weekly dip in seven

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Read more stories