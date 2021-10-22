ANL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.65%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.54%)
FFBL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
GGL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.26%)
HUMNL 6.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.04%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
MLCF 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.23%)
NETSOL 100.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-3.6%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PAEL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.28%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
TRG 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.21 (-4.76%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.98%)
WTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.12%)
BR100 4,699 Decreased By ▼ -63.92 (-1.34%)
BR30 20,224 Decreased By ▼ -447.33 (-2.16%)
KSE100 45,413 Decreased By ▼ -408.14 (-0.89%)
KSE30 17,823 Decreased By ▼ -182.8 (-1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Samsung SDI and Stellantis in vehicle battery deal

AFP Updated 22 Oct 2021

SEOUL: South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI will jointly produce electric vehicle batteries in the US with global carmaker Stellantis, the South Korean firm said Friday -- its partner's second such deal in a week.

The two companies will set up a "joint production body" in the United States to produce "EV battery cells and modules", Samsung SDI said, with production starting in 2025 and the output supplied to Stellantis's auto factories in Canada, Mexico and the US.

With the deal, Stellantis has "secured production capacity" to realise its goal to have electric vehicles make up 40 percent of its US sales by 2030, according to the Samsung SDI statement.

Stellantis, which includes the US brands Jeep, Chrysler and Ram, also owns the European carmakers Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Opel and Alfa Romeo, among others.

It was formed in a merger between France's Peugeot and the US-Italian company Fiat Chrysler earlier this year, and some 2.2 million Stellantis brand cars were sold in North America in 2019.

Samsung SDI to supply battery cells to EV startup Rivian

Samsung SDI already has EV battery plants in China, Hungary and South Korea and is part of the sprawling Samsung group, whose flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics is one of the world's biggest chip and smartphone makers.

Like many of its peers, Stellantis has set itself targets to shift towards battery-electric vehicles as tightening pollution regulations mean internal combustion engines will need to be phased out.

Earlier this week the US-European automaker said it would team up with another South Korean company -- LG Energy Solution -- to build lithium-ion car batteries in North America.

