ANL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.97%)
ASC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
ASL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
BYCO 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
FFBL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
FNEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.32%)
GGL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 6.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.11%)
NETSOL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
TELE 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.98%)
TRG 126.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.77%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -38.52 (-0.81%)
BR30 20,403 Decreased By ▼ -268.6 (-1.3%)
KSE100 45,639 Decreased By ▼ -182.13 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,911 Decreased By ▼ -95.62 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Dollar higher on upbeat US data but set for weekly losses

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: The dollar was firmer early on Friday, helped higher by upbeat economic data though was headed for its second week of declines while commodities currencies slipped as traders rejigged their positions after this week's brisk rally.

Better jobs and housing data and rising US Treasury yields helped the dollar rise towards the end of the US session on Thursday, gains it held in Asian hours.

The dollar index was last at 93.736, up from the three-and-a-half week low of 93.494 it had touched a day earlier.

The late gains day on Thursday were broad-based with the euro, sterling and Aussie dollar all losing ground on the greenback.

However, the dollar index is down 0.18% for the week and set to post a second week of declines.

"People are wondering whether we are at an inflection point, as the dollar has been weakening and that doesn't really fit with the broader narrative that global growth is cooling and the Fed is on the path to tapering, which should be supportive for the dollar," said Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.

Commodity currencies at multi-month highs, sterling firm on BoE rate hike bets

On Friday, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields were at 1.6967% slightly off from Thursday's multi-month high of 1.7%.

The commodity currency rally took a breather late on Thursday and into Asian hours on Friday, as traders took profits, analysts said.

The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.2369 per US dollar , off Thursday's C$1.2287, a level last seen in June.

The Australian dollar also lost some ground, with the currency buying $0.7455, off Thursday's three-month top.

"The ever aggressive intervention by China in coal markets has had a significant impact on pricing in the energy sector ...so not surprised to see a reasonable A$ correction from very overbought levels," said Westpac analysts in a note.

Brent crude, which had risen above $86 dollars a barrel on Thursday, tumbled late in the day, and was last at $84.66.

The British pound stood at $1.3784, also off a month peak hit earlier in the week.

The euro was at $1.1621 little changed, while the yen wobbled within sight of its multi-year lows, with one dollar worth 114.07 yen, compared with 114.69 earlier in the week, a four-year low.

