ANL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.97%)
ASC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
ASL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
BYCO 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
FFBL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
FNEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.32%)
GGL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 6.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.11%)
NETSOL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
TELE 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.98%)
TRG 126.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.77%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -38.52 (-0.81%)
BR30 20,403 Decreased By ▼ -268.6 (-1.3%)
KSE100 45,639 Decreased By ▼ -182.13 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,911 Decreased By ▼ -95.62 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei rises on Evergrande debt payment; election, corporate outlook weigh

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei rose on Friday, recouping early losses, after embattled developer China Evergrande Group made a bond payment, while caution ahead of the nation's general election and corporate earnings season capped gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.69% to 28,905.86 by 0203 GMT, snapping a 0.56% drop earlier in the session. But the index is set to lose 0.55% for the week. The broader Topix rose 0.38% to 2,008.34.

The Nikkei added its gains after news that China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a bond interest payment due Sept. 23.

"The news on Evergrande has helped reduce uncertainties about the debt repayment issues of Evergrande. This is not going to solve the entire issues but at least this was a relief," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Technology shares led the gains, with chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings jumping 4.53% and 5.09%, respectively, while camera maker Nikon rose 3.85%.

Chip-making equipment maker Disco rose 3.49% after it posted a 71% jump in its first-half operating profit.

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.8%

Otherwise, investors struggled to find reasons for active trading.

"Investors have little reasons to buy or sell before major companies start reporting their earnings next week," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Also, it is sceptical that the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) will enjoy a landslide victory at the coming election."

The LDP could lose some seats in the Oct. 31 lower house election, but the ruling coalition it forms with the Komeito party is expected to maintain a majority, local media had reported.

Mizuho Financial Group, down 1.16%, lost the most among top 30 core Topix names, followed by mobile phone operator KDDI Corp, which fell 0.78%.

Nikkei 225

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei rises on Evergrande debt payment; election, corporate outlook weigh

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories