FDI up 16pc YoY: Dawood

APP 22 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 16 percent on a Year on Year basis.

“The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 16 percent on a Year on Year basis FY 2021, and on an Months on Months basis, it is a 108 percent Increase,” the adviser commerce said this on his official twitter account.

FDI ecosystem needs a shake-up

He said the total investment was US $ 236 million in September 2021 compared to US$ 203 Million in September 2020.

He hoped, “we are expecting more FDI in the upcoming months in the different sectors and I am sure it will create more job opportunities.”

