No-trust motion against CM ‘Missing’ MPA Bushra says she’s in Islamabad

QUETTA: A purportedly missing member of Balochistan Assembly, Bushra Rind, has surfaced in Islamabad here on Thursday.
“I am in Islamabad for medical treatment,” Bushra Rind said in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday five members of the disgruntled group, including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed and Bushra Rind, were absent in the Assembly session summoned for the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.
“The minority government has made our supporting members disappeared,” a leader of the estranged group Zahoor Buledi alleged in the session.
“Those being declared missing have themselves opted to stay away from the session,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal said.
Comments
Comments are closed.