No-trust motion against CM ‘Missing’ MPA Bushra says she’s in Islamabad

QUETTA: A purportedly missing member of Balochistan Assembly, Bushra Rind, has surfaced in Islamabad here on Thursday.

“I am in Islamabad for medical treatment,” Bushra Rind said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday five members of the disgruntled group, including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed and Bushra Rind, were absent in the Assembly session summoned for the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

“The minority government has made our supporting members disappeared,” a leader of the estranged group Zahoor Buledi alleged in the session.

“Those being declared missing have themselves opted to stay away from the session,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal said.