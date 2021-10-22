ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM releases anti-govt protest schedule

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties’ alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on Thursday, issued protest schedule against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government over ever increasing inflation and unemployment.

Hafiz Hamdullah the spokesperson of the PDM, after the steering committee meeting of the alliance, which was held here, said that the opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests from Friday (today).

He said the opposition parties will organise protests after the Friday prayers in all the big cities of the country from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The PDM spokesperson said the steering committee of the opposition alliance has decided protest rally is to take place in Jain Mandir, Lahore and Empress Market, Karachi after Friday prayers.

He said that the alliance has decided to constitute a provincial committee, which will devise plan for provincial-level protest.

Hamdullah maintained that committees will be constituted for Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and these committees will form committees on the district level in each province.

Meanwhile, provincial committees of the alliance will decide spots for protest demonstrations by the alliance with mutual consultation, the spokesperson said.

“A duration of two weeks has been fixed for demonstrations; however, this time span could be further extended,” Hamdullah said.

The PDM leadership, as well as parliamentarians, will attend these protests in maximum numbers, he further said. The next session of the steering committee will be called soon, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM anti govt protest opposition parties PTI goverment

Comments

Comments are closed.

PDM releases anti-govt protest schedule

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories