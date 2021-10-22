PDM releases anti-govt protest schedule

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties’ alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on Thursday, issued protest schedule against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government over ever increasing inflation and unemployment.

Hafiz Hamdullah the spokesperson of the PDM, after the steering committee meeting of the alliance, which was held here, said that the opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests from Friday (today).

He said the opposition parties will organise protests after the Friday prayers in all the big cities of the country from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The PDM spokesperson said the steering committee of the opposition alliance has decided protest rally is to take place in Jain Mandir, Lahore and Empress Market, Karachi after Friday prayers.

He said that the alliance has decided to constitute a provincial committee, which will devise plan for provincial-level protest.

Hamdullah maintained that committees will be constituted for Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and these committees will form committees on the district level in each province.

Meanwhile, provincial committees of the alliance will decide spots for protest demonstrations by the alliance with mutual consultation, the spokesperson said.

“A duration of two weeks has been fixed for demonstrations; however, this time span could be further extended,” Hamdullah said.

The PDM leadership, as well as parliamentarians, will attend these protests in maximum numbers, he further said. The next session of the steering committee will be called soon, he added.

