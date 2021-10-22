PDM to stage protest today; PML-N finalises arrangements

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized arrangements to hold protest demonstrations across the country on the platform of PDM against soaring inflation, rising unemployment and economic crises on Friday (today).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that these protests are being arranged across the country on the platform of PDM and leaders and workers of the alliance will attend. In Lahore, the protest will be held at Jain Mandir chowk at 3 pm.

Marriyum said the PDM’s anti-government campaign will send the present regime home.

“People are exasperated due to inflation and unemployment, and they have no left hope from the government,” she said in a statement.

Moreover, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said they stand with the people and would go all-out to provide them ease in their lives.

He maintained that every segment of society is worried and prices of essential items like flour, ghee and pulses had rendered their lives miserable.

“They (rulers) made tall claims of provision of 10 million jobs and five million houses but after coming to power they rendered people jobless.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021