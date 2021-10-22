Senator commends SECP for separating adjudication

ISLAMABAD: Senator Waleed Iqbal commended the SECP for separating the adjudication from the supervision function, saying that the autonomy of both departments will ensure efficiency, transparency and improve regulatory oversight across sectors.

Senator Iqbal was speaking to the attendees of the training session on “Judicial Order Writing” organized by the SECP for the capacity building of its adjudication and enforcement officers, here on Thursday.

The senator shared his insights on judicial order writing and reinforced that the judgement should be “simple, brief, unambiguous, self-contained, conveniently intelligible and written to express and not to impress”.

