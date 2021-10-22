ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Encroachment removal: Land to be allocated for affected people’s resettlement: Wahab

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to allocate land at various places for rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims of encroachment removal.

He made the remarks at a workshop at CLICK office here. The workshop was organized in collaboration with Civil Society, World Bank and Government of Sindh. Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, Administrators and Municipal Commissioners were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the process of removing the encroachments was underway under the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and steps were being taken to provide alternative accommodation to those affected.

He said that KMC was also taking steps against the occupation mafia and land mafia and a strategy would be formulated for the future so that the vacated places would not be re-occupied and other places in the city would be re-occupied.

He said that the World Bank is providing funds for various projects from which many projects in Karachi are being completed.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these projects include construction of roads, replacement of expansion joints of flyovers construction of a fish house in Clifton and others.

The Administrator Karachi said that civil society plays a significant role for the betterment of any society and requested the representatives of the civil society to guide the government for the improvement, development and image building of the city so that the city can be modernized as well as its ancient heritage can be preserved.

“Improvement, development and successful completion of projects is possible only with the cooperation of various institutions,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

