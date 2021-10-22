ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Oct 22, 2021
Two die in factory boiler explosion in Lahore

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

LAHORE: At least two people, including a laborer and a passerby, died while over a dozen people sustained injuries as a boiler of a private factory exploded on Multan Road on Thursday morning. Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred in a beverages producing factory near Awan Town area. They said the fire was so intense that it engulfed the whole factory within a few minutes and half of the building caved in.

According to a video clip making rounds on social media, a heavy smoke of fire can be seen and vehicles parked near the factory severely damaged due to the debris. The windowpanes of nearby buildings were also shattered. There was a stamped in the market as well after the blast.

Rescue 1122 officials said a factory employee and a passerby were among the deceased while over a dozen people sustained injuries, who had been shifted to a hospital. They said that more than seven fire tenders were used to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

