CRBC lift-cum-gravity project to be real 'game changer': PM

APP 22 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the construction of lift-cum-gravity project of Chashma Right Bank Canal would be a real game changer for the socioeconomic uplift of a vast area in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister, chairing a meeting on integrated agriculture and development plan for KPK, especially the CRBC, said after its completion, the project would irrigate around 300,000 acres of barren land in the province.

"This would not only ensure food security in the region but would also earn huge foreign exchange reserves for the country by exporting agricultural produce to the Middle East," he remarked. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to adopt effective measures to boost corporate farming in the area.

He said the corporate farming would not only raise income level of the farmers but would also kick start integrated development by eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger and ensuring good education, healthcare and other civic facilities for the local population. He also called for exploiting full potential of vast natural resources in the area for the socio-economic uplift of our people.

Alternative financial models for the construction of the mega development project of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal were also discussed in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, KPK Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, KPK Agriculture Minister Mohib Ullah, Chairman NHA Khurram Agha, Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and other senior officers concerned.

Imran Khan foreign exchange reserves CRBC Chashma Right Bank

