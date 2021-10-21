ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

American Airlines bullish on holidays after Delta variant hit

AFP Updated 21 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: American Airlines said Thursday that the latest surge in Covid-19 hit profitability in the latest quarter, but that it was bullish on the upcoming holiday season.

The big US carrier enjoyed a profitable July before the spread of the Delta variant pushed the company into the red in both August and September, American executives said in a letter to employees.

The company reported $169 million in profits in the third quarter, but the bottom line would have been a loss without an infusion of US funds authorized by Congress for carriers to preserve airline jobs.

Revenues were $9 billion, more than double the year ago-levels, but percent below those in the equivalent period of 2019.

"The American Airlines team continues to demonstrate its resilience and ability to execute, enabling us to deliver our best quarter since the pandemic began as measured by pre-tax financial results," said Chief Executive Doug Parker.

American Airlines to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operations

"While the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress."

American said it is gearing up for "robust" demand during the holiday season, planning for fourth-quarter capacity to be down between 11 to 13 percent compared with the 2019 quarter.

That is a higher level of utilization than at rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which said they expected capacity down 23 percent and 20 percent compared with the 2019 period.

American Airlines shares rose 1.0 percent to $19.72 in pre-market trading.

American Airlines COVID 19 bullish US carrier

Comments

1000 characters

American Airlines bullish on holidays after Delta variant hit

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

UN launches cash plan to prop up Afghan economy

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Nothing matches Pakistan-India rivalry, says Australian great Hayden

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 322 points

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Read more stories