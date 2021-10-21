ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set for lower open after Tesla, IBM quarterly results

  • IBM tumbles after missing quarterly revenue estimates
  • AT&T rises as it adds more wireless subscribers
  • Futures off: Dow 0.17%, S&P 0.17%, Nasdaq 0.20%
Reuters 21 Oct 2021

US stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as IBM and Tesla fell after their quarterly results, with investors awaiting more reports to see the impact of supply chain disruption and labor shortages on companies.

Some market players pointed to fading enthusiasm after the Dow Jones Industrials Average hit an intraday record high in the previous session and the benchmark index came close to its early September record.

"Stocks are climbing to new highs and anytime the market is trading at or near its all-time high, it is not unusual to see a little bit of more intraday volatility...and it should not concern investors," said Tom Mantione, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

Tesla Inc fell 1.4% in premarket trading as it said on Wednesday its upcoming factories and supply-chain hurdles would put pressure on its margins after it beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue.

Other mega-cap stocks including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell between 0.2% and 0.3% on Thursday.

US stocks extend gains after latest trove of earnings

IBM tumbled 5.1% after it missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders.

Investors are keeping a close eye on growth outlook from companies facing rising costs, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, with analysts expecting profit of S&P 500 companies to rise 33% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

"Large parts of the S&P are not going to be impacted - software, healthcare, real estate, utilities, energy, materials, financials would not see any of that as an issue," Mantione said.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 59 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.75 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30.75 points, or 0.2%.

AT&T Inc rose 1.2% after the telecom operator's quarterly revenue and monthly phone bill paying subscriber additions beat market expectations.

American Airlines rose 0.8% after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, while Southwest Airlines Co edged 0.3% lower even as it posted a smaller third-quarter loss.

HP Inc gained 4.4% as brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after the PC and printer maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2022 adjusted profit and raised its annual dividend.

Wall Street stocks US stock indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St set for lower open after Tesla, IBM quarterly results

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

UN launches cash plan to prop up Afghan economy

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Nothing matches Pakistan-India rivalry, says Australian great Hayden

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 322 points

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Read more stories