ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Mahmudullah, Shakib help Bangladesh to 181-7 against PNG

AFP Updated 21 Oct 2021

MUSCAT: Attacking knocks from skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh to 181 for seven against Papua New Guinea in a key Twenty20 World Cup clash on Thursday.

Shakib smashed 46 and Mahmudullah hit 50 off 28 balls in Muscat after Bangladesh elected to bat first in their bid to enter the Super 12 stage.

Afif Hossain's quickfire 21 and an unbeaten 19 off 6 balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, who finished the innings with two sixes and a four, fired Bangladesh to the highest total of the tournament so far.

They lost Mohammad Naim for nought on the second ball of the innings and the wickets of Liton Das, for 29, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for five, as they slipped to 72-3.

The left-handed Shakib, who starred with bat and ball in the team's previous win over Oman, hit back in baking hot conditions with three sixes in his 47-ball knock.

But an attempted fourth big hit got him caught at long-on off skipper Assad Vala, who returned figures of 2-26 with his off-spin bowling.

Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

Mahmudullah kept up the charge and raced to his 50 with three six and three fours in 27 balls.

He then departed in controversial circumstances as he was caught by Chad Soper at deep square leg off what appeared to be a waist-high no ball from Damien Ravu.

Third umpire Chris Gaffaney initially gave the Bangladesh captain not out before changing his decision on the big screen.

Bangladesh will go through to the next round if they win and Scotland beat Oman in the day's second match. A loss, though, would then bring it down to net rate.

Bangladesh Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup

