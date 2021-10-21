ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

  • Foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability
BR Web Desk 21 Oct 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived on Thursday on a day-long visit in Kabul to hold talks with the interim government.

"The Foreign Minister’s visit reflects Pakistan’s consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

FM Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, will call on Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, as well as the leadership of the interim government in Kabul, and will also meet other Afghan dignitaries.

"The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas," the FO said.

"Utilising the opportunity, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability."

'Changed reality in Afghanistan': FM Qureshi calls for 'pragmatic approach'

The FO said that Pakistan, as a close fraternal neighbour, has always stood by Afghanistan and also kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under Covid-19 protocols.

"Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted. In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines," FO added.

Last month, addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Qureshi said that the world is now grappling with a changed reality in Afghanistan, adding that the new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach.

"The new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach," Qureshi said. "At the center of our endeavors must remain the well-being of the Afghan people, who have suffered enormously due to conflict and instability for over 40 years."

