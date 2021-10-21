Hong Kong shares close with more gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks shares fell Thursday as teetering developer China Evergrande resumed trading after a 17-day suspension, announcing that a planned sale of its property services unit had fallen through and warning it would struggle to meet its debt obligations.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.45 percent, or 118.49 points, to 26,017.53. Evergrande ended down more than 12 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 percent, or 7.78 points, to 3,594.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.86 points, to 2,416.18.