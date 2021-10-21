ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.2%)
BYCO 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.87%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.08%)
NETSOL 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.07%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.73%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4%)
TRG 131.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.72%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.51%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 93.14 (1.97%)
BR30 20,937 Increased By ▲ 97.33 (0.47%)
KSE100 46,094 Increased By ▲ 594.97 (1.31%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 296.42 (1.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
European stocks head lower on Evergrande woes, mixed earnings

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

European shares slipped on Thursday, driven by gloomy sentiment on renewed worries around China's property sector and mixed quarterly results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.4% by 0710 GMT, retreating from its highest level in six weeks. Asian stocks were knocked lower by news about the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group.

The losses were led by miners, automakers and industrial stocks, in tandem with growing nervousness around a slate of corporate earnings set for Thursday and the weeks to follow.

Swiss engineering and tech group ABB fell 3.4% on lowering its full-year sales forecast after warning of shortages of components.

European stocks hit 6-week highs as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earnings

AB Volvo was down 2.1% after its profit beat expectations but warned that persisting chip shortages hampered the truck maker's production.

Barclays slipped 0.6% even as the British bank posted a bumper third-quarter performance.

Unilever rose 1.2% as the consumer goods giant beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts as it hiked prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs.

European shares

