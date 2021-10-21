ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.99%)
South Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande

  • South Korean shares fell for a second session on Thursday as investors weighed the outlook for China's property sector over ailing developer Evergrande's financial strains
Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second session on Thursday as investors weighed the outlook for China's property sector over ailing developer Evergrande's financial strains and elevated inflation. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.80 points, or 0.19%, to 3,007.33 as of 06:32.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.14% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.63%, while LG Chem fell 4.05% and Naver rose 0.74%.

** Investors seem to be worried about China's property market outlook and growth ahead, while preliminary trade data from Korea was positive and capped further losses, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of October soared 36.1% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, easing concerns about supply-chain disruptions caused by the energy crisis in neighbouring China.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 42.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% lower than its previous close at 1,174.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.66% so far this year, but lost 6.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 871.15 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 297.

** The won has lost 7.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.67.

South Korean stocks

