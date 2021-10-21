ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.21%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.2%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.26 (0.98%)
BR30 20,810 Decreased By ▼ -29.67 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,664 Increased By ▲ 164.63 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By ▲ 99.04 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Japanese shares fall as techs track Nasdaq's weak finish

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday as the Nasdaq's weak overnight finish hurt risk appetite, prompting investors to sell heavyweight technology stocks, but expectations for strong earnings results from domestic firms limited losses.

The Nikkei share average was down 0.30% to 29,167.69 by 0211 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.26% to 2,022.30.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow rose, with the Dow hitting an intraday record high, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather.

"The Nasdaq's weak finish affected shares such as SoftBank Group, and Recruit, which is seen as an equivalent of the GAFA because it owns US job research engine," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Global technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell as much as 2.16% earlier in the session before edging up 0.07%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which has built footsteps in the US through employment site Indeed, fell 1.62%.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron dragged the Nikkei the most, falling 2.73% but snapped its early losses of as much as 3.9%.

Other Japanese chip related shares also fell after the weaker-than-expected earnings of semiconductor companies ASML and Lam Research, but results were not so pessimistic when examining details, Fujito said.

"We can expect strong earnings from Tokyo Electron as there is a demand for chips, which is why the stock has pared its early losses."

Airlines, down 1.93%, lost the most among the exchange's 33 industry subindexes amid concerns about a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 infections as cases in the UK rose.

Oil related shares shined as oil prices rose.

Nippon Paint Holdings advanced 2.93% after the world's fourth largest paint company announced an acquisition of decorative paints specialist Cromology.

