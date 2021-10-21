ANL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
ASC 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
BOP 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.3%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
GGGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
GGL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.7%)
JSCL 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
KAPCO 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.93%)
NETSOL 110.22 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.17%)
PACE 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
PAEL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.04%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
UNITY 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
WTL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
BR100 4,771 Increased By ▲ 54.64 (1.16%)
BR30 21,137 Increased By ▲ 297.01 (1.43%)
KSE100 45,745 Increased By ▲ 245.93 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,931 Increased By ▲ 106.84 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Recorder Report Updated 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production will likely take draft of the new auto policy to the federal government for approval within two weeks, secretary industries apprised a parliamentary panel Wednesday.

Secretary Industries and Production Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday that the new policy envisaged additional security features and discouragement of own on auto. He said that in Pakistan there was no laboratory for testing security features introduced by auto companies.

He said for discouragement of own, steps were already taken.

PAC Chairman, Rana Tanveer Hussain, questioned the role of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Engineering Development Board to regulate the auto sector by promoting healthy competition.

However, few auto companies were playing a monopolistic role.

A member committee, Munazza Hassan, said the market was dominated by Toyota and Honda.

She said Toyota raised the prices of its products but security features were nil. The company also refused the conversion of its model to Euro-V.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

new auto policy Federal Government Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain Commission of Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

APS Peshawar tragedy: SC asks govt to redress grievances of martyrs’ families

Read more stories