ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Gains in financials, BHP lift Australia stocks

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by financial and mining stocks, while global miner BHP touched a month high after topping billionaire Andrew Forrest’s bid for nickel miner Noront Resources.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.53% to close at 7,413.7, after falling 0.08% on Tuesday.

The biggest boost to the benchmark came from the financial sector, which closed 0.96% higher with the big banks adding between 0.6% and 1.1%.

“The major banks are also seen to be harnessing the benefits of a recent uptick in Australian 10-year bond yield, which seems to have increased the attractiveness of the financial stocks,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of equity research firm Kalkine Group.

Miners gained 0.03%, after BHP added 0.5% as it sweetened its bid for Canada’s Noront Resources.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Investors believe the gains in the index, which has dropped about 4% this year, are likely to be short-lived as China remains adamant over implementing steel output curbs over the remainder of the year, and a possibility of shake-up of iron ore prices remains on the back of the developing China Evergrande Group crisis.

Tech stocks rose 1.1% to a three-week high, as positive earnings sentiment from tech companies on Wall Street spilled over.

Codan Ltd was the top gainer on the tech index and on the benchmark as it closed 7.6% higher.

Online retailer Kogan.com also rose 6.7% to hit its highest in almost two months after a jump in quarterly gross sales.

