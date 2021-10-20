ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks extend gains after latest trove of earnings

AFP 20 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks extended their rally early Wednesday as markets digested another round of mostly solid earnings ahead of a Federal Reserve review of economic conditions around the country.

Major indices have pushed higher over the last week, shrugging off worries about inflation as most leading companies report better-than-expected results.

"We're getting a little bit of a pause today," said LBBW's Karl Haeling. "And I think it's just consolidation after such a strong rally over the past week."

Investors are set to receive the Fed's "beige book" report later Wednesday reviewing the state of the economy ahead of the central bank's next policy meeting when it is expected to announce the start of tapering of its stimulus measures.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 35,529.64.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 4,531.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 15,154.11.

Wall Street flat on concerns over inflation impact on profits

Among individual companies, Netflix dropped 2.3 percent despite reporting results that topped expectations as global streaming hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves.

However, the pullback comes on the heels of gains earlier in 2021 and as the streaming giant contends with fallout over a recent Dave Chappelle comedy special that activists say is harmful to the transgender community. Some Netflix workers plan a walkout and rally on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Verizon climbed 1.6 percent after earnings topped analyst expectations as it reported higher gains in profit and revenue on broadband subscriber growth.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks extend gains after latest trove of earnings

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

To hear good news from IMF soon, says Dr Reza Baqir

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

Read more stories