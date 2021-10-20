ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UEFA estimates 3 billion euro shortfall with biennial World Cup

AFP 20 Oct 2021

PARIS: A report commissioned by UEFA estimates a shortfall of between 2.5 and 3 billion euros ($2.9 to 3.5 billion) over four years for European federations if FIFA adopts its controversial plan to switch to a biennial World Cup, AFP has learned.

European football's governing body presented the findings of the study to the leaders of its 55 member federations on Tuesday.

The report does not take into account the possible additional shortfall for each of the national championships, say French newspapers Le Monde and L'Equipe, who revealed the contents of the document.

UEFA has already opposed FIFA's proposed change to the international calendar which is looking to hold the World Cup every two years from 2028, instead of the usual quadrennial rhythm.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last month that the change would "lead to more randomisation, less legitimacy, and it will unfortunately dilute the World Cup itself".

His sentiments have been echoed by leagues, federations and supporters around the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, however, insists the change would benefit federations and is determined to plough ahead with the idea, saying this week that a final decision will be made "before December."

UEFA projects 8 billion euros losses for top-flight clubs due to COVID-19

In addition to the biennial World Cup, the project plans to bring together qualifying matches into a single window in October, or even two in March and October, instead of the current spread of windows throughout the year.

According to Le Monde, the recently-created Nations League, would disappear with the European Championships also moving to a biennial programme.

FIFA UEFA biennial World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

UEFA estimates 3 billion euro shortfall with biennial World Cup

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Read more stories