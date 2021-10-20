Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

The Sindh cabinet has set the minimum wage at Rs25,000 in the province, while also easing the teachers' recruitment exam policy.

Addressing a presser following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the meeting has also approved the allotment of 200-acre land for Naval Cooperative Housing Society.

The cabinet also approved allotment of 433.25 acres of land to Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

The CM further shared that the cabinet has set the minimum wage for labourers at Rs25,000 effective from today (Wednesday), and directed the authorities who are paying less to immediately fix it at Rs25,000.

The CM said that the increase in salary is necessary as the country battles rising inflation. He shared that soon a forum will be made which will take action against those who are not abiding by the provincial government's directions.

He further said that the federal government, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in power, is only focused on amending laws and ordinances that benefits them.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that 11,549 candidates passed for the primary school teachers (PST) exam, against the total seats of 32,510 in the province after a test was conducted by the Sukkur IBA Testing Service, in partnership with the provincial government.

For junior elementary school teachers (JESTs), the minister shared 164,319 candidates appeared for the total seats of 14,039. "Only 1,385 candidates passed the test," the CM said.

Meanwhile, he added that the cabinet has lowered the passing marks from 55% to 50% for the women, while passing criterion for the candidates belonging to the minorities has been set at 50%.

The passing criterion for the special candidates has been reduced from 55% to 33%, the CM announced. The passing marks for men will remain at 55%.