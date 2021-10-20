ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,479 Increased By ▲ 849.67 (1.9%)
KSE30 17,812 Increased By ▲ 356.7 (2.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks subdued as metal stocks weigh on easing supply worries

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by metal stocks as China's pledge to contain coal prices eased supply worries, while investors eyed corporate commentaries in the earnings season after Hindustan Unilever warned of margin impact.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% at 18,386, while the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 61,698.40 by 0520 GMT.

The Nifty metals index was the top loser among indexes, falling nearly 2%.

China's state planner said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary measures to bring them back to a reasonable range, dragging industrial metal prices.

"There will regulatory interventions across geographies as metal prices directly impact raw material costs for companies that are into manufacturing," Equitymaster analyst Vijay L Bhambwani said.

"We will see profit-taking with the fall in prices. But, the rally in metal companies is not over as money is coming into the markets."

Shares of mining companies are directly correlated to the metal prices. Base and industrial metal prices have rallied in the past few days on concerns over mine supply disruptions due to higher energy costs.

India's aluminium producers are drawing expensive power from the national grid, adding to pressure on utilities with low coal stocks as state-run Coal India curbs supplies, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, analysts said investors were awaiting corporate views during September-quarter earnings as higher commodity costs and raw material expenses are expected to hurt margins for companies even as they post profit increases.

Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever dropped 0.8% after it warned that margins could remain under pressure in the near term due to elevated commodity prices.
Cement maker ACC Ltd rose 4.3% after reporting strong results, while agriculture input maker Rallis India dropped 5.4% on posting big drop in profit.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 Hindustan Unilever

Comments

1000 characters

Indian stocks subdued as metal stocks weigh on easing supply worries

Pakistan's current account deficit narrows to $1.11 billion in September

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital, injures 6: officials

Read more stories