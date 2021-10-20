ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

  • Party says presidential ordinance is an attempt to halt legislation process of the Parliament
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Oct 2021

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against its verdict on a petition challenging the presidential ordinance that set a deadline of 60 days for elected members to take the oath, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government, law ministry, Election Commission of Pakistan, and secretary Senate have been made respondents in the intra-court appeal.

The PML-N, in its appeal, has stated that the presidential ordinance is an attempt to halt the legislation process of the Parliament as general elections are scheduled in 2023 and Senate polls in 2024.

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

It said that the ordinance was released after 30 days of NA session adjournment. It is based on malafide intention and aimed to target the party, the PML-N stated in its appeal.

The PML-N has pleaded with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to strike down the judgment of a single bench of the court.

The ordinance

President Dr Arif Alvi signed the Election Ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within 60 days of the commencement of the first session of the legislature.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.

Ordinances: IHC urged to clarify ‘exercise of power’ to enact laws

Under the ordinance, the lawmakers would have to take oath within 60 days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly, and Local Government would become vacant.

