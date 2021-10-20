ANL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.58%)
Australian ex-cricket star Michael Slater arrested

AFP 20 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken a 51-year-old man into custody in Sydney's northern beaches.

"Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man.

"He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station."

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

Michael Slater New South Wales police

