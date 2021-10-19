ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
European stocks inch up as tech, mining shares offset losses in Ericsson

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

Europe's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains in mining and technology shares helped offset losses in Sweden's Ericsson, which reported a hit from global supply chain problems.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, with miners , utilities and technology stocks leading morning gains.

Technology shares were also behind a rise in main Asian indexes, as they mirrored an overnight rally in their peers on Wall Street.

"European markets are still taking the lead from offshore markets," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"With rates starting to rise and inflation picking up, the days of big, sustained rallies in the market are over, but we can expect to see European equities grinding higher for a while."

Capping overall gains in the market, telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell 3.3% following its quarterly results, while French food group Danone slipped 0.8% after recording rising costs and slower sales growth in the third quarter.

European stocks mark best week in seven months

As Europe's third-quarter reporting season kicks into high gear, investors are scrutinising company results for any signs that supply-chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine profits.

Third-quarter profits at European companies are expected to grow 46.7% from the same period in 2020, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data, with earnings revisions by analysts cooling recently but still remaining positive.

"It's hard to see how further optimism about earnings would boost the market too much at this point just because of how much good news is already discounted in share prices," Mathews added.

The STOXX 600 has gained 2.8% so far in October after a 3.4% drop in the previous month, as investors turned to riskier assets in expectation of a steady earnings season.

However, adding to recent market volatility, investors have been aggressively pricing in interest rate hikes, particularly in the UK, to offset a surge in energy prices and other bottlenecks driving general prices higher.

UK's FTSE 100 rose about 0.1%, boosted by miners as copper prices rose, buoyed by decades-low supplies and an extreme shortage of readily available metal in exchange warehouses.

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 slipped 3.4% after posting quarterly core earnings in line with market expectations.

Telecoms and healthcare sectors fell 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, weighing on the markets.

European stocks Wall Street FTSE 100 STOXX 600 Asian indexes

