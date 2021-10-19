ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

  • Interior minister says if the Pakistan Democratic Movement made any mistake, it should be ready to face the consequences
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Oct 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned the opposition parties that creating chaos in the country could become problematic for them.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Rashid said that the region, especially Pakistan is passing through a crucial period, and if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) made any mistake, it should be ready to face the consequences.

"The opposition should know that this is not the time for creating anarchy in the country," he stated.

PTI not facing any threat from PDM: CM

“The government will accept any protest within the law.” He added that the government has completed three-and-a-half years, and will complete a five-year term. "No one should be in any confusion,” he remarked.

Rashid's remarks come amid an announcement by the PDM that it would start a country-wide protest against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from October 20.

In a meeting on October 18, the opposition alliance threatened to hold protests and rallies against rising inflation for 15 days starting from October 20 followed by a long march against the government.

Abbasi accuses govt of using force to stop PDM from holding rally in Gujranwala

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition has rejected the proposed electoral reforms and amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

In addition, he said the PDM also rejected the holding of local bodies' elections under the incumbent government, demanding that free and transparent elections of the provincial and national assemblies be held immediately.

protests media briefing PDM Sheikh Rashid Chaos

