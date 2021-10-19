Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned the opposition parties that creating chaos in the country could become problematic for them.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Rashid said that the region, especially Pakistan is passing through a crucial period, and if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) made any mistake, it should be ready to face the consequences.

"The opposition should know that this is not the time for creating anarchy in the country," he stated.

“The government will accept any protest within the law.” He added that the government has completed three-and-a-half years, and will complete a five-year term. "No one should be in any confusion,” he remarked.

Rashid's remarks come amid an announcement by the PDM that it would start a country-wide protest against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from October 20.

In a meeting on October 18, the opposition alliance threatened to hold protests and rallies against rising inflation for 15 days starting from October 20 followed by a long march against the government.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition has rejected the proposed electoral reforms and amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

In addition, he said the PDM also rejected the holding of local bodies' elections under the incumbent government, demanding that free and transparent elections of the provincial and national assemblies be held immediately.