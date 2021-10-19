ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices reverse earlier losses on China energy demand concerns

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses, as falling temperatures in China, the world's biggest energy consumer, revived concerns about its ability to meet heating demand needs amid power and coal shortages.

Brent crude rose 24 cents, or 0.3pc, to $84.57 a barrel by 0541 GMT after falling 0.6pc on Monday. The contract is still up nearly 7pc this month.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 35 cents, or 0.4pc, to $82.79 a barrel, having risen 0.2pc in the previous session and nearly 10pc this month.

Brent fell on Monday after China released growth figures that disappointed the market but with temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and heating demand increasing, prices of oil, coal and natural gas are likely to remain elevated, traders and analysts said.

Oil prices scale $85/bbl on back of supply deficit

Colder weather has already started to grip China, with the temperature forecast to fall to near freezing in northern areas, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Tightness in energy markets meant supply side issues remain prevalent and commodities prices remain supported," said an energy derivatives trader based in Singapore.

Coal futures in China rose as much as 7.8pc on Tuesday, while riskier assets like equities were also higher. The rising coal and natural gas prices in Asia are expected to cause some end-users to switch to lower-cost oil as an alternative.

However, the power crunch that is sending prices higher is also hurting Chinese economic growth, which fell to the lowest in a year, according to official data on Monday.

China's daily crude oil processing rate also fell again last month to the lowest level since May last year.

Helping keep a lid on prices, U.S. oil output is set to rise. Production in the largest shale formation in the U.S., the world's biggest oil producer, is expected to gain further next month, according to an official report.

Crude Oil Oil prices Chinese economic growth data Natural gas prices U.S. oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices reverse earlier losses on China energy demand concerns

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Body formed to fine-tune textile, apparel policy

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Saudi index hits 15-year peak as most Gulf bourses gain

Read more stories