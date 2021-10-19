ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
Oct 19, 2021
Nikkei rises on tech boost amid earnings caution

Reuters Updated 19 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight technology stocks on the back of Nasdaq's overnight gains even as concerns prevailed ahead of the domestic earnings season starting next week.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.62pc to 29,206.19 by 0205 GMT, while the broader Topix edged up 0.24pc to 2,024.02 after briefly turning negative.

"Investors are awaiting corporate results and outlook. There are some factors that could affect the outlook, such as the weakened yen and rising oil prices," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Japanese shares slide on profit-taking; automakers hit 6-year high

"Also, investors sold value stocks as US and Japanese interest rates dropped in early Asian trading hours, which is why banks and car makers were weak," he said, referring to Japanese government bond and US Treasury yields.

Overnight, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed higher amid gains in US mega-cap technology and other growth names, while the Dow edged lower.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.4pc, global technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 2.12pc and robot maker Fanuc advanced 1.59pc.

Car maker Toyota Motor weighed the most on the Topix with a 1pc drop, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipped 0.74pc.

Shippers gained the most among the exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes with a 3.63pc jump. Kawasaki Kisen rose 4.18pc and Nippon Yusen gained 3.98pc.

Oil explorers were the biggest losers among sectors as crude oil prices eased, falling 3.44pc. Inpex fell 3.37pc and Japan Petroleum Exploration lost 5.19pc.

