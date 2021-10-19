ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S.Korea stocks climb as tech shares jump

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as technology shares rallied on signs of easing inflationary pressure and the prospect of solid corporate earnings.

The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.30 points, or 0.68pc, to 3,026.98 as of 03:20.

Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.85pc and peer SK Hynix rose 0.62pc, while LG Chem rose 0.97pc and Naver rose 2.52pc.

Falling oil prices are creating positive sentiment for tech shares and investors are looking forward to the preliminary trade data out of Korea tomorrow, Bookook Securities analyst Lee Won said.

Oil prices dipped from multi-year highs touched on Monday, also due to the fall in factory data.

Foreigners were net buyers of 26.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

South Korean stocks end three-day rally on China GDP, surging oil prices

The won was quoted at 1,181.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54pc higher than its previous close at 1,187.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.8 per dollar, up 0.4pc from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1Reuters

The KOSPI has risen 5.34pc so far this year, but lost 4.4pc in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 550.53 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 396.

The won has lost 8.0pc against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.64.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.859pc, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.382pc.

Oil prices Samsung Electronics Korean treasury bond yield Kospi index S.Korea stocks

Comments

1000 characters

S.Korea stocks climb as tech shares jump

Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Body formed to fine-tune textile, apparel policy

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

Read more stories