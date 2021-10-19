S.Korea stocks climb as tech shares jump

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as technology shares rallied on signs of easing inflationary pressure and the prospect of solid corporate earnings.

The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.30 points, or 0.68pc, to 3,026.98 as of 03:20.

Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.85pc and peer SK Hynix rose 0.62pc, while LG Chem rose 0.97pc and Naver rose 2.52pc.

Falling oil prices are creating positive sentiment for tech shares and investors are looking forward to the preliminary trade data out of Korea tomorrow, Bookook Securities analyst Lee Won said.

Oil prices dipped from multi-year highs touched on Monday, also due to the fall in factory data.

Foreigners were net buyers of 26.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,181.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54pc higher than its previous close at 1,187.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.8 per dollar, up 0.4pc from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1Reuters

The KOSPI has risen 5.34pc so far this year, but lost 4.4pc in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 550.53 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 396.

The won has lost 8.0pc against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.64.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.859pc, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.382pc.